EDISON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a clerk was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in New Jersey.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says authorities are working to get a description of a suspect in what he called a robbery homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released because relatives have not been notified.

No arrests have been made.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.