By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 20, 2018

EDISON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a clerk was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in New Jersey.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says authorities are working to get a description of a suspect in what he called a robbery homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released because relatives have not been notified.

No arrests have been made.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide