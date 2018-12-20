EDISON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a clerk was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in New Jersey.
It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station on Amboy Avenue in Edison.
Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey says authorities are working to get a description of a suspect in what he called a robbery homicide.
The name of the victim has not been released because relatives have not been notified.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.