PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona state Rep. David Cook has been cited and released after being stopped on a Phoenix-area freeway on suspicion of extreme DUI, authorities said Thursday.

State Department of Public Safety officials said a trooper stopped Cook after seeing his car swerving and drifting from lane to lane on the Loop 202 freeway in Mesa on Wednesday night.

They say the trooper smelled alcohol, observed signs that Cook was impaired and conducted a field sobriety test on the Republican lawmaker from Globe.

DPS paperwork showed Cook’s blood-alcohol content was measured between 0.15 and 0.19 percent - far above Arizona’s legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08 percent for drivers.

The trooper also reported that Cook was belligerent to him.

Cook didn’t immediately return a message left with his office Thursday afternoon seeking comment on his arrest.

“I’m disappointed and saddened by Representative Cook for failing to meet the standard expected of all Arizonans, much less an elected official,” House Speaker-elect Rusty Bowers said in a statement. “When I’ve had an opportunity to learn all the facts and speak with Representative Cook and my colleagues about it, I will announce action the House will take against Representative Cook.”

Cook has been a member of the state House since 2017 representing Arizona’s 8th Legislative District, which includes parts of Pinal and Gila counties, and was re-elected last month.





