HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the driver of a sport utility vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she crashed into four pedestrians in western Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the pedestrians were walking along a road when they were hit around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Harrisonville, which is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Kansas City. The patrol says two people from Lima, Peru, were seriously injured. Two others suffered moderate injuries, including a 9-year-old boy. Police said in a Facebook post that the boy was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

Police say they detained the driver, a 48-year-old Harrisonville woman, at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.





