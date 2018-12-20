ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a minimum custody inmate was captured within hours after escaping in North Carolina.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety release cited by news outlets says 35-year-old David W. Hinkle was last seen near Craggy Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and was reported missing three hours later. A second release says he was back in custody by 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The department says Hinkle was admitted to the facility on Oct. 18 to serve a sentence for speeding and eluding arrest. He was scheduled for release in April, but now will be charged in connection with the escape.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. The releases didn’t say how he escaped or where he was captured.





