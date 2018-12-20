By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 20, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) - A convicted killer originally sentenced to execution for the 1982 slaying of a Houston police officer must serve life in prison in a plea deal.

The Houston Chronicle reports 59-year-old Arthur Lee Williams was re-sentenced Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Detective Daryl Shirley. Williams‘ death sentence was overturned two years ago due to bad jury instructions.

Williams was on parole at a Minnesota halfway house when he fled to Houston, where Shirley tried to arrest him.

A November defense filing said witnesses have since died, laws changed and a 911 call was taped over.

Williams must serve two consecutive sentences - life imprisonment with opportunity for parole for the slaying, and 60 years for a prior aggravated assault.

Williams isn’t eligible for parole until he’s nearly 100 years old.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com


