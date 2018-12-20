HOUSTON (AP) - A convicted killer originally sentenced to execution for the 1982 slaying of a Houston police officer must serve life in prison in a plea deal.
The Houston Chronicle reports 59-year-old Arthur Lee Williams was re-sentenced Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Detective Daryl Shirley. Williams‘ death sentence was overturned two years ago due to bad jury instructions.
Williams was on parole at a Minnesota halfway house when he fled to Houston, where Shirley tried to arrest him.
A November defense filing said witnesses have since died, laws changed and a 911 call was taped over.
Williams must serve two consecutive sentences - life imprisonment with opportunity for parole for the slaying, and 60 years for a prior aggravated assault.
Williams isn’t eligible for parole until he’s nearly 100 years old.
___
Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.