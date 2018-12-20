The black nationalist group led by the notorious anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan has received hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to provide religious services to federal prison inmates, according to records reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

The Nation of Islam and its leaders have received at least $364,500 in contracts and awards from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice since 2008, the Examiner reported.

One of the group’s leaders, Verbon Muhammad of Louisiana, who declared last year that white people are banned from Nation of Islam meetings, received more than $60,000 to “provide Nation of Islam religious services,” records reportedly revealed.

“In total, the Bureau of Prisons contracted with over a dozen organizations and individuals to specifically provide Nation of Islam programming for inmates,” the Examiner reported. “The highest spending year appears to have occurred under former President Barack Obama in 2012, when the federal government gave over $47,000 in contracts to Nation of Islam programs. Funding has dropped under the Trump administration. In 2018, the programs received $17,000 and the total obligation for 2019 is $8,250.”

The Bureau of Prisons declined to tell the Examiner what Nation of Islam reading materials are being used for the program.

“Contracts are retained six years after final payment, so we are not able to provide details regarding the original contract on which the Nation of Islam began contracting with the Bureau of Prisons,” a spokesperson told the publication.

The spokesperson cited a rule that requires religious materials to be reviewed before being distributed and also prohibits materials from denigrating or disparaging any other religion, the Examiner reported.

Republican Rep. Peter King blasted the news.

“Categorically, no group or entity or individual associated any way with Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam should receive any federal funding,” the New York congressman told the Examiner. “What Farrakhan preaches is hatred and anti-Semitism and racism, and to use any federal money for any group that’s he’s involved with that do any type of teaching or proselytizing is just wrong.”





