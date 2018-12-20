WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A former teacher and former volunteer at a North Carolina high school have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from unrelated instances involving sex acts with students.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 39-year-old Rebecca Carol Swinson pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges, including 16 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.

A prosecutor said Swinson, who taught at East Forsyth High School, was accused of engaging in sexual acts with two 17-year-old male students during the 2017 fall semester.

Authorities said 44-year-old Jennifer Ann Pike, who volunteered at East Forsyth, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of crimes against nature. As part of a plea agreement, charges of sex acts with a student and taking indecent liberties with a student were dismissed. The alleged incidents occurred between January and August 2017.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com





