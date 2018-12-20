CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is resuming a partnership with a nonprofit to drive disabled veterans to VA Hospital medical appointments.

Gov. Jim Justice announced in a news release the partnership with the group Disabled American Veterans starting next July for trips to hospitals in Beckley, Clarksburg, Huntington and Martinsburg.

The group operated a van transportation program in West Virginia prior to 2014. The state then took it over.

But state Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis found some vehicles operated by the state program were being used other than for transporting veterans, while some drivers were going out of state to pick them up.

Justice says the vehicle fleet also is aging and needs upgrades. He says the group will immediately provide three new vans and Justice will provide funding for four more.





