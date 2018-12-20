CODY, Wyo. (AP) - A former Wyoming prosecutor will not get an early end to his punishment for stealing more than $9,600 in Park County Bar Association funds during his time as the organization’s treasurer.

The Cody Enterprise reports Sam Krone, a former Park County deputy prosecutor and state legislator, submitted a request to have his probation - and the felony on his record - dropped so he could work as a mortgage lender or health insurance agent in the next month.

Sublette County 9th Judicial District Court Judge Marvin Tyler on Tuesday rejected the request.

Krone submitted the request after serving more than 13 months toward his three-year probation.

Krone pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony and misdemeanor counts for theft as part of a deal with the Wyoming attorney general’s office.

