The Justice Department on Thursday unsealed criminal charges against two Chinese hackers with ties to that country’s military intelligence.

Zhu Hua, who goes by the online name “Godkiller,” and Zhang Shilong, are charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The two were said to members of the APT10, the hacking group broke into information technology companies with the goal of stealing their clients’ intellectual property and sensitive data. The hackers hit company companies in the United States, Great Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Switzerland and South Korea.

U.S. officials say the hackers are affiliated with the Ministry of State Security, China’s intelligence and security agency.

The charges come as tensions between China and other countries continue to simmer. Canada arrested a Chinese telecommunications executive at the request of the United States on a charge related to the sanctions imposed against Iran.

Recently, the Trump administration has intensified its push to confront China over its efforts to steal American intellectual property through hacking and espionage.

Justice Department officials have unsealed three indictments in recent weeks detailing Chinese intelligence efforts to steal corporate secrets from U.S. technology companies.

Mr. Sessions announcement came on the same day a federal grand jury returned an indictment on a Chinese-government owned business and three individuals for attempting to trade secrets from an American semiconductor manufacturer.

In October, the department charged two Chinese intelligence officers and several hackers with trying to steal turbofan jet engine technology from 13 companies in the U.S. and abroad from January 2010 to May 2015.

Also, in October, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment against another individual with links to the Ministry of State, accusing him of committing economic espionage.

The defendant, Yanjun Xu, allegedly attempted to get an employee of GE Aviation and other companies to reveal their trade secrets by posing as a University official. He was arrested in Belgium in April, making him the first Chinese intelligence officer to be extruded to the United States and face charges in a federal court.





