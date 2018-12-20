LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former Lexington, Kentucky, police officer and current firefighter is accused of choking his girlfriend and lifting her into the air during the attack.

News outlets report 50-year-old Stephen Michael Freeman was arrested Tuesday and charged with wanton endangerment. Court records say an emergency protection order has been filed against him.

Court records say he used one of his hands to lift the woman off the ground while choking her, “causing risk of serious injury/death.”

Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says Freeman joined the department in 1999 and left in 2005. It’s unclear why he left the department. Scott County Fire Chief Mike Fuller says Freeman is a firefighter for the department.

