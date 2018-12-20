MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been critically injured in a shootout with a conservation officer.
Kentucky State Police say 55-year-old Gary L. Ranburger of Morgantown was taken to a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital Thursday and is in critical but stable condition.
Police said state Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Jonathan Barks responded to a call from the Butler County Sheriff’s Department for assistance at the scene of a domestic dispute.
Police said Barks located Ranburger outside his home, and a confrontation occurred and shots were fired. Barks wasn’t injured. He has been placed on customary administrative leave.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
