GRETNA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend, a suspect in a shooting death earlier this year.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported that 22-year-old Darriyell Beasley of Kenner pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Beasley is accused of meeting with and helping her boyfriend after the March 14 shooting death of 36-year-old Kerwin Conner in Kenner. Investigators say she posted photos of she and her boyfriend while he was trying to elude police.

Judge Stephen Grefer delayed Beasley’s sentence.

The newspaper reported her boyfriend was arrested Oct. 11 but has not been formally charged in Conner’s death.

Kenner Lt. Michael Cunningham said investigators met with Beasley the day after the shooting and warned her not to help her boyfriend.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com





