CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A white man accused of killing a black teen in West Virginia two years ago has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

News outlets report a judge on Wednesday set a May 6 trial date for William Ronald Pulliam in the shooting death of 15-year-old James Harvey Means in November 2016. The decision came after a judge ruled in May that Pulliam was incompetent and sent him to a mental hospital for treatment.

Pulliam’s lawyer Richard Holicker says another evaluation will determine whether his client is criminal responsibility for his actions.

Police say Means had a BB gun in his waistband when he was shot twice by Pulliam. Video footage shows Means had nothing in his hands. Pulliam has said he felt threatened and acted in self-defense.





