MALDEN, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man accused of shooting his estranged wife to death outside her parents’ home is set to appear in court for the first time to face a murder charge.

Emilio Matarazzo, of Peabody, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court.

Police in Everett say the 55-year-old Matarazzo shot Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo multiple times as she sat in her car in her parents’ driveway on Wednesday morning. The 50-year-old victim was a member of Everett’s Board of Assessors and a cousin of the city’s mayor, Carlo DeMaria Jr.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Emilio Matarazzo turned himself in at the Everett police station about two hours after the killing.

It’s not clear if Emilio Matarazzo has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.