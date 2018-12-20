SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah authorities say a 35-year-old Salt Lake City man is accused of sexually abusing several children at his mother’s home daycare in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Theodore Joseph Heaps remained in jail Thursday after being arrested Wednesday on suspicion of rape of a child and sodomy of a child.

A criminal information alleges Heaps sexually abused three children and a police detective said in a court document that Heaps told police he sexually abused numerous children as young as 6 years old.

According to the document, a 26-year-old man told police he was abused by Heaps at a young age and a woman said Heaps repeatedly raped her beginning at age 12.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Heaps who could comment on the allegations.





