TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed through the glass front of a Topeka office building.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police responded Wednesday night after the man drove into the Compliance One building while attempting to turn.
Police say the driver wasn’t injured and officers administered a sobriety test at the scene. The man was then arrested.
