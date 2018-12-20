CHICAGO (AP) - Police say a Chicago man faces a felony charge after he threatened to blow up a Greyhound bus along a Chicago expressway.

Illinois State Police said 22-year-old Dondre White was arrested Thursday and charged with making a false bomb threat. They say White is in custody awaiting a bond hearing.

Police say White was singing and threatening to blow up the bus heading into Chicago from Milwaukee on Dec. 5 on the Kennedy Expressway. State and local police stopped the bus and arrested White, evacuating other passengers while bomb dogs conducted a sweep of the vehicle. No bomb was found.

WLS-TV video footage shot from a helicopter showed police surrounding the bus and a state trooper bringing a man off.

White was briefly hospitalized for evaluation.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.