PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A young man who authorities say was living illegally in the U.S. has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old bicyclist in suburban Detroit.

WDIV-TV reports Miguel Cerda of Commerce Township learned his punishment Thursday an Oakland County courtroom after earlier pleading guilty. He offered remorse in a statement made in Spanish.

Officials have said that after the crash he initially wanted to flee back to Mexico, where he has family.

Cerda was charged in June with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death. Justin Lee was struck by a minivan in Wixom, northwest of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Cerda was arrested in Lansing.

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com





