EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for the death of a neighbor who was killed when a bullet traveled through an apartment wall.

Ricardo Abreu accepted a deal Thursday and pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and criminal recklessness in the death of 41-year-old Toni Bittler. The Evansville Courier & Press says another charge was dropped.

Police say Abreu and a woman were arguing when he fired a gun last June. Bittler’s husband returned home from an errand and found her shot in the chest. She died at a hospital.

Anthony Bittler says Abreu deserves life in prison. He says, “Nothing can replace my wife.”

Abreu will get credit for 201 days spent in jail.

