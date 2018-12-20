COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A 25-year-old man who shot a Columbus police officer during a gunbattle has taken a plea deal.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Jorge Robledo pleaded no contest to several charges Wednesday, including assault on an officer. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange, including attempted murder. His sentencing is set for Jan. 31. His trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 7.

The gunbattle broke out June 7, when two officers arrived at a Columbus home to serve an arrest warrant on Robledo. One of them walked into the house and saw Robledo holding a handgun. Shots rang out, with Robledo soon switching to a rifle. He was hit several times, and he shot Sgt. Brad Wangler.

Police say the other officer was around the back of the house and wasn’t involved.

