CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has approved the pardon of a man convicted of resisting arrest at a polling place in 2014.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports former Newmarket GOP Committee Chair Joe Barton’s conviction stemmed from an altercation he had with an investigator from the Attorney General’s office during the general election.
Barton had allegedly made verbal complaints about a voter’s eligibility at the poll. He told councilors at a hearing last week he believed his arrest was politically motivated.
The 3-2 vote Wednesday to approve the pardon was along party lines.
___
Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.