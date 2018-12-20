Rep. Mark Meadows ripped the stopgap spending bill that heads to the House Thursday and urged President Trump to keep fighting for the border wall.

Mr. Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, explained during a Fox News interview that the president’s base sees him as a fighter, but he is getting “bad advice” on the spending bill battle.

“I would argue this is not a punt,” the North Carolina Republican said. “A punt actually helps improve the field advantage. This is a fumble.”

He also blasted outgoing Speaker Paul D. Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not pushing a vote to fund the wall last week.

The Freedom Caucus held a special order on the House floor Wednesday night, demanding that $5 billion for the wall and provisions to end “catch and release” immigration policies be included in the spending bill.

Mr. Meadows argued that if Republicans don’t push for the funding they want now, it will be over when Democrats retake the House.

“If we’re not going to fight now, when are going to fight?” he said.





