HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Montana have released the names of two 37-year-old Helena residents who died in a murder-suicide during a birthday party.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg said Thursday that Russell Roman and his estranged wife, Rebekah White-Roman, died of gunshot wounds Tuesday night.
Police say Russell Roman drew a gun at a birthday party, followed 37-year-old White-Roman out of her house and shot her in the front yard before turning the gun on himself.
The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.