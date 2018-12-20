COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Investigators say they have figured out what happened to a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in suburban Denver more than two decades ago.

Commerce City police said Thursday that Jerime Galvan, who was suspected of killing 35-year-old Michael Jajdelski in 1996, was himself murdered in Juarez, Mexico in 2010. Investigators came upon a new lead and recently referenced fingerprints and tattoos to identify a body found in Juarez as Galvan‘s.

Shortly after Jajdelski’s stabbing, police focused on Galvan but determined that he had fled to Mexico. Clues trickled in about his whereabouts through the years, and detectives learned in 2017 that he had served time in a Mexican prison under the assumed name of Jose Benito Hernandez Leal.

Police did not release any details about Galvan’s death.





