HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Officials say police officers were justified in fatally shooting a man during a high-speed chase in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski says in his ruling released Wednesday 31-year-old Juan McCray posed a “grave risk” to the officers and the public at large.

Authorities confronted McCray in East Hartford in February after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen.

They say he fought with officers, and one officer used a stun gun but it had no effect.

Police opened fire as McCray got into the car and sped off. Officers opened fire again after he crashed in Glastonbury.

McCray died of his wounds about two weeks later.

Preleski says McCray had a multiple drugs in his system, including PCP and amphetamines.

