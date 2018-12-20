PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot a man who attacked another officer during an encounter following an incident at a nearby convenience store.

Police Sgt. Armando Carbajal says the shooting occurred Wednesday night as officers attempted to detain a man matching the description of a person who had thrown something through a store window, damaging it.

Carbajal says the suspect was shot after he began swinging an object at officers, struck one officer’s head and arm with the object, ignored commands to stop and drop the object, raised it over his hand and charged police.

The officer who was injured was released from a hospital after treatment.

No identities were released.





