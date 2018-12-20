FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in Bergen County say a driver is in custody after a hit-and-run accident killed a woman in Fort Lee.
The accident occurred Wednesday evening on Main Street.
The 61-year-old woman was struck by a westbound box truck and again by a Mercedes.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene but was later located. The truck driver remained at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
