NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut prosecutor says a New Milford police officer was justified when he fatally shot a man who approached officers with a shotgun last year.

State officials Thursday released a report by Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III on the shooting of Kostatinos “Gus” Sfaelos.

New Milford police responded to Sfaelos’ home on Aug. 28, 2017, on a report that Sfaelos had a gun and was trying to kill himself. Sfaelos’ wife told police her husband was upset at being fired from his 25-year job at Costco.

Sedensky said Sfaelos was outside his home when he was shot once by Officer Christopher Hayes. Hayes told investigators he feared for his and others’ safety when Sfaelos swung the shotgun in officers’ direction after ignoring commands to drop the weapon

The shotgun turned out not to be loaded.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.