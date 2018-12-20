PICKENS, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing another man over late rent.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Richard Hagins pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Wilkins says Hagins stabbed 53-year-old Jeff Chandler 10 times in an argument over $190 in late rent payments.

Wilkins said in a statement the fatal blow struck Chandler in the heart.

Authorities say the stabbing happened in August 2016 in a home in Easley.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.