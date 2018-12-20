SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Southington and accused of posting a racist message on social media.

Police say the message was sent last week by a student at Southington High School.

The teenager was arrested Thursday and charged with breach of peace. He is to be arraigned next month in juvenile court. He was not identified because of his age.

Southington school officials say the video included charged language that implied support of violence against people of color. The video was shared in a private chat room before a person in the conversation posted it publicly.





