ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio University student who said she was harassed and threatened in reference to her LGBTQ identity has pleaded no contest to a charge of making a false alarm and has been convicted.

Athens County Municipal Court records show Ayers pleaded no contest this month. A judge found her guilty and suspended a 30-day jail sentence with the provision that she doesn’t violate any laws for two years and completes community service.

Authorities say the 21-year-old woman reported receiving a harassing note at her Ohio University Student Senate office referring to her LGBTQ identity and two similar notes, including a death threat. University police said their investigation showed Ayers placed the messages herself.

Ayers has since resigned from the senate.

Her attorney, Patrick McGee, declined to comment Thursday.





