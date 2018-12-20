SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of robbing a northwest Iowa bank has pleaded guilty.

Court records say 43-year-old Brendon Reed, of Sioux City, entered the plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. The charge: bank robbery. His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.

Authorities say he robbed United Bank of Iowa in Moville of nearly $14,000 on March 30. He was apprehended later that day after crashing a stolen car during a chase by officers near Salix.

He’s pleaded guilty to stealing the car and has been sentenced to 10 years in an Iowa prison.





