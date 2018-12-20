PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Chandler police officer serving on a federal task force shot and wounded a 25-year-old man sought on multiple felony charges stemming from unspecified crimes in the Mesa area.

Phoenix police told reporters that the shooting occurred during a confrontation early Thursday morning at an apartment complex when the man was located in a vehicle and didn’t comply with commands from members of the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

No officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t released. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening.





