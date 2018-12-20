SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A toddler has become the third person to die from a weekend hit-and-run crash in South Bend.

Authorities say 17-month-old Isabelle Jasper died Thursday. She was a passenger in one of three cars involved in a crash near South Bend International Airport on Sunday. Police say a Dodge Avenger rear-ended another northbound car, sending that vehicle into southbound traffic.

Joel Barrozo is charged with five felonies, including two counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash. The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office says the charges could change after Isabelle’s death.

Barrozo is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond. He surrendered to police on Monday.





