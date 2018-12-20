STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A top-ranking Mississippi state senator has again been charged with driving while drunk.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded Wednesday night to a one-vehicle crash in Starkville. They found state Senate President Pro Tem Terry Burton uninjured in a ditch. He was taken to Oktibbeha County jail and charged with DUI second offense and failure to maintain proper lane. Burton was released on $992 bail.

Burton pleaded guilty after a 2014 DUI arrest in Brandon. He was acquitted after a 2016 DUI arrest in Scott County.

The 62-year-old Newton Republican declined Thursday to describe what happened to The Associated Press. In a statement, Burton says he truly believes the arrest was a “misunderstanding.”

Burton has been in the Senate since 1992 and represents Lauderdale, Newton and Scott counties.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.