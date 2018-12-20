HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont paraeducator has pleaded guilty to molesting a 9-year-old child.

Josie Spears, of Highgate, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, violating court orders and other charges.

Spears was arrested in February 2017 after police say she sent nude photos to a 9-year-old and molested him.

She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges. Police say she twice violated conditions of her release.

Prosecutors say her effective prison sentence will be at least two years, as well as home detention and probation.





