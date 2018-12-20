FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling heroin that led to three overdoses, including one fatality, in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jovan Harris of Milwaukee was sentenced this week on multiple federal drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Authorities say Harris was indicted after an investigation into a spike in heroin overdose deaths in the Fargo-Moorhead area between September 2015 and April 2016. Harris was specifically charged in the September 2015 overdose death of one man in Moorhead, Minnesota, and the non-fatal overdoses of two people in Fargo.

Authorities say the heroin Harris distributed came from Milwaukee.

As part of his sentence, Harris was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for funeral expenses.





