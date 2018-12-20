GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle on a highway in northern Massachusetts.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office says it appears the 20-year-old woman was walking in the right travel lane of Interstate 91 northbound in Greenfield when she was struck from behind by the vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The woman’s name has not been released. Officials say she was from Greenfield.

State police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating the accident and woman’s death.





