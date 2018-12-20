ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman and her husband are accused of trying to frame her boyfriend by claiming he’d kidnapped her.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Rebecca Lea Champion of Jennings and 33-year-old Christopher John Champion were arrested on criminal mischief charges. Both are free on bond.

Alexandria police say Champion reported his wife missing Dec. 10 to Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputies, saying the boyfriend threatened to hurt him, then kidnapped her. Champion told authorities to check an Alexandria home, where she was found. She told a similar story.

However, Alexandria police say she had texted a friend, saying she was going to set up the man.

She was arrested in Alexandria; her husband in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Their phone numbers aren’t listed. It wasn’t clear whether they had an attorney.





