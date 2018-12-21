PHOENIX (AP) - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in southern Arizona has pleaded guilty to lying about his citizenship on a passport application.
Marco Antonio De La Garza Campos acknowledged at a hearing Thursday in Tucson that even though he claimed he was born in Texas, he’s actually a native of Mexico.
His plea deal calls for the dismissal of a charge of lying about his citizenship during a background check update tied to his job.
His conviction carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, though he’s expected to receive a lesser sentence.
It’s unclear whether he will face deportation and how an agency charged with protecting America’s borders came to hire a Mexican citizen as an officer.
His current job status also is unknown.
