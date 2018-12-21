SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A man blamed for a hit-and-run crash that killed three people in South Bend now faces a new charge after the death of a toddler.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor says Joel Barrozo is charged with three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, which account for the three deaths. He also faces two other charges.

Isabelle Jasper, who was 17 months old, died Thursday . She was a passenger in one of three cars involved in a crash near South Bend International Airport on Sunday. Police say a Dodge Avenger rear-ended another northbound car, sending that vehicle into southbound traffic.

Barrozo is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond after surrendering to police on Monday. He’ll return to court after the holidays.





