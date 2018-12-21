CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) - A convicted serial killer imprisoned in Connecticut has been accused of assaulting a fellow inmate.

A Correction Department spokesman says William Devin Howell punched Robert King, who is serving time for his involvement in sex trafficking ring that victimized young intellectually disabled and mentally ill men. King suffered a broken nose and a damaged eye socket.

Spokesman Andrius Banevicius says Howell was arrested Dec. 3 after what began as an argument between the two inmates. Howell was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The New Britain Herald reports King has been moved to another prison.

Banevicius said prison officials also are investigating the assault that took place inside the Cheshire Correctional Institution.

Howell killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 and is serving life in prison.





