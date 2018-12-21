ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that requires New York state agencies to establish a sexual assault survivors’ bill of rights.

The Democrat signed the bill into law Friday, saying it’s New York’s response to a federal government that “shamefully ignores the voices of sexual assault survivors.”

The new law directs the Department of Health to formulate a bill of rights to notify victims of their legal rights as they navigate the medical and criminal justice systems. The Division of Criminal Justice Services, the Office of Victim Services and other stakeholders are to be consultants for the plan.

The bill of rights will include a victim’s right to consult with a rape crisis organization and receive updates on the status of their case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.