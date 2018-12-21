HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The county prosecutor in Harrisburg is closing a sexual assault investigation into a now-former state representative at the request of the Harrisburg political consultant who had filed a complaint against him.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Friday the woman and Republican former Rep. Nick Miccarelli both cooperated with the investigation.

Through her lawyer, the political consultant says she saw the possibility of criminal proceedings as “even more trauma” and wants to move on with her life.

Miccarelli didn’t seek re-election in a Delaware County district.

His spokesman says Miccarelli is innocent and says there should be no tolerance for false accusations.

The woman has claimed Miccarelli came to her house after they broke up in 2014 and forced her to have sex.





