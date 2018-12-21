DENVER (AP) - A dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg after doing a backflip at a Denver bar will avoid jail after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

The Denver Post reports 30-year-old Chase Bishop entered his plea Friday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Footage of the June 2 shooting shows him dancing in the middle of a circle of people before doing the backflip.

The gun falls to the ground mid-flip and discharges as Bishop picks it up. The agent then puts the gun into a waistband holster and walks away with his hands up.

The bystander, Tom Reddington, says he suffers chronic pain and may never run again.

Bishop was in Denver on FBI business and was off-duty at the time.





