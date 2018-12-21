By - Associated Press - Friday, December 21, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s decomposed body along a walking path in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discovery was made around noon Thursday. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police say there were apparent signs of trauma and that the man’s death didn’t appear to be from natural causes.

No suspect information was immediately available.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide