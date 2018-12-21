KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a man’s decomposed body along a walking path in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discovery was made around noon Thursday. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Police say there were apparent signs of trauma and that the man’s death didn’t appear to be from natural causes.

No suspect information was immediately available.

