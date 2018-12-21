ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State officials say a former surgeon who lost his license to practice in New York and the medical supply company he founded have been accused in a multi-million-dollar insurance fraud scheme.

Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott says Friday that the charges against 62-year-old Steven St. Lucia, of Niskayuna (nihs-kee-YOO’-nuh), and Union Foot Solutions include grand larceny and health care fraud.

Scott says St. Lucia forged prescriptions and falsified insurance claims for orthotics and compression stockings provided to state employees. Officials say a state workers’ health insurance plan was bilked out of more than $1 million.

State health officials revoked St. Lucia’s medical license in 2000 after deeming him a “danger to the community” and “morally bankrupt.” Authorities said he had inappropriate sexual relations with three of his patients.

A message left with his lawyer wasn’t returned.





