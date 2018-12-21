BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore man who was previously shot by police has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a warehouse where he used to work.

Citing a Baltimore police release, news outlets report that Anne Arundel County police on Wednesday arrested 33-year-old Cornell Slater in a stolen vehicle. Slater is one of two people police say shot and wounded a Restaurant Depot employee during a robbery attempt Dec. 5.

The release says police learned shortly after the shooting that the shooter was a former employee and obtained a warrant for Slater. He’s charged with several counts, including attempted murder. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Slater was shot by three Baltimore officers in 2006 after striking a plainclothes city police officer with his car.





