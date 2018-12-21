BOSTON (AP) - A former Boston police officer has been sentenced to three months in prison for illegally purchasing two handguns for civilian acquaintances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Adarbaad Karani, of West Roxbury, was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

He was previously found guilty of two counts of making a false statement during the purchase of firearms and two counts of making a false statement in a record.

Prosecutors say Karani acted as a “straw purchaser” for two Glock pistols in 2015. In each case, Karani showed a police identification card and said the guns were for official use.

State law bans civilians from buying those specific Glock models.

Karani’s attorney had argued that the purchases were legal.





